If you're in the market for a Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan, this detailed yet concise video review produced and published by Autogefühl deserves your attention. It delivers extensive coverage of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ with rear-wheel drive and the larger 107.8-kWh battery pack.

It's arguably difficult to find a better source than Autogefühl for the most in-depth car reviews on YouTube, and that's especially true when it comes to coverage of the latest electric cars from German luxury brands. The publication seems to cover just about every make and model it can get its hands on, though it's clearly focused on EVs over gas-powered cars these days, which comes as no surprise.

Autogefühl's Mercedes EQS review not only dives into the car's interior, exterior, and overall driving dynamics, but also its real-world winter range, charging curves, and DC fast charging speed. Moreover, Autogefühl provides its insight on important questions, such as the choice between the EQS 450 RWD and the EQS 580 AWD. The publication also provides insight into how Mercedes' new flagship electric sedan stacks up to the iconic gas-powered Mercedes S Class.

According to Autogefühl, the EQS it tested was able to charge from 10% to 80% in just over 30 minutes. It accepted about 80 kWh of energy while maintaining an impressive charging speed over the course of the test. As far as range is concerned, the publication estimates based on its testing that the EQS could travel around 270 miles on a full charge in near-freezing temperatures.

Autogefühl provided this vast and much-appreciated list of topics and timestamps, which makes it much less of a chore to navigate the video. This is especially true if you're already quite familiar with the Mercedes-Benz EQS, but looking for some very specific details.

00:00 Mercedes EQS 450 introduction with circus mode

00:51 Design

01:21 Length and wheels

02:24 Rear-axle steering

02:42 Frunk? Wiper fluid!

02:54 Power versions and acceleration figures

04:03 Recharging and charging curve

04:35 DC fast charging test 10-80 % SoC

06:56 Interior

08:25 Seats

10:07 Cockpit with MBUX Hyperscreen

10:48 Infotainment system

12:35 Augmented Reality

12:53 Steering wheel with #capacitivebs

13:10 Instruments

13:47 Head-up-Display (HUD)

14:02 More interior details

14:44 Rear seating

16:07 Trunk / boot / loading area

17:13 Motorway acceleration EQS 450 RWD

19:35 Comparison launch control EQS 53 AMG

19:54 Acceleration without sound actuator

20:20 Recuperation options

21:26 Ambient lighting

22:44 Air suspension and rear-axle steering

24:21 Sound dampening and assistance systems

26:05 Energy consumption at top speed

26:33 Real-world range in winter temperature

27:53 EQS 450 RWD or 580 AWD?

29:35 Driving comfort

31:12 Mercedes EQS vs Mercedes S-Class

31:53 Agile driving

There's a ton of information to check out and absorb, so we'll leave you to it. Fortunately, even though Autogefühl's EQS 450 coverage is extensive, the publication managed to fit it all into just over 30 minutes.

Once you've had a chance to check out the video, head down to our comment section and leave us your takeaways. If money were no object, could you see yourself in a Mercedes EQS?