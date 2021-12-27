Doug DeMuro recently had an opportunity to review the Mercedes-Benz EQS - specifically, the entry-level EQS 450+ version (rear-wheel-drive).

After presenting most of the features, Doug DeMuro admitted that he is impressed with the EQS and highly appreciates the luxury of this car.

However, once it comes to the final summary, the EQS 450+ received an overall score of 64 points, which is two less than in the case of conventional S-Class S580, and the same number as the BMW 750i and Lexus LS 500h.

That's an interesting outcome. As we can see, there is a three-point difference in the Acceleration category, which might be leveled by the switch to the EQS 580 (0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds vs 5.5 seconds in the case of EQS 480+).

Another thing that we can see is that the EQS gets most of its points in the Daily driving category, rather than Weekend.

With 64 points total, the EQS is quite far behind the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and we guess that even the AMG version will not be able to catch those two.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 115* 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 115* 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values