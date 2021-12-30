The BMW i4 is coming to the U.S. in Q1 2022 in two versions (eDrive40 and sporty M50) with an EPA range of up to 301 miles (484 km).

Today, we will take a look at how this new model stands compared to some of the other cars, but mostly the Tesla Model 3 (not the most direct counterpart, but the closest that we can find).

BMW i4 M50 vs BMW i4 eDrive40

First, let's see the differences between the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive M50 and the rear-wheel-drive eDrive40.

The i4 is equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery out of which 81.5 kWh is usable. In the case of the entry-level i4 eDrive40 18", it's enough for 301 miles (484 km) of EPA range.

The base M50 has 10% less range (270 miles), but it comes standard with 19" wheels - the eDrive40 18" with 19" wheels also has less range: 282 miles (454 km). It's worth noting that the M50 with 20" wheels gets just 227 miles (365 km) of EPA range.

With an additional front motor, the M50 is a much quicker car and has a higher top speed. Charging performances are basically the same.

The M50 is about a fifth more expensive than the base i4.

BMW i4 M50 vs Tesla Model 3 Performance

And now, let's take a look at the BMW i4 M50 compared to the Tesla Model 3 Performance. There are a lot of similarities between the two.

The battery pack capacity is slightly higher in the i4, but its EPA range - even the 19" wheel version - is lower. With 20" wheels, it would be a bad comparison (227 miles vs 315 miles).

Tesla offers also quicker acceleration and a higher top speed, which means that on paper it wins in all categories so far. However, the BMW might deliver a much better driving experience and a nicer interior, and higher quality. Those are the things that are yet to be reviewed.

In terms of charging, the onboard charger's power is similar (most likely 11.5 kW in the case of Tesla). Fast charging results have yet to be compared, but Tesla has its advantage in terms of access to the Supercharging network.

Interesting is the price comparison because as it turns out, due to the lack of eligibility to the federal tax credit for Tesla, the effective price of the two is pretty much the same.

We can assume that the M50 will be selected by customers who prefer a refined driving experience, over other things like higher range, better straight-line acceleration or Tesla's technological features.

BMW i4 M50 vs Polestar 2

Compared to the Polestar 2, the BMW i4 M50 basically offers more of everything (battery capacity, EPA range, acceleration and top speed), but there is also a significant price difference between the two.

Bonus

BMW i4 eDrive40 vs Tesla Model 3 RWD

If we compare the entry-level versions of the BMW i4 and the Tesla Model 3, we would notice that the effective price of both is similar (small advantage to the Model 3).

The Tesla Model 3 RWD has a much smaller battery. However, thanks to much better efficiency, its EPA range is only slightly lower. The acceleration is similar - the i4 is a bit quicker but has a lower top speed.

Well, it seems that with the uneven incentives, the BMW i4 has similar effective prices to corresponding Tesla models. The specs are not bad either. The question is what will happen once BMW runs out of its federal tax credits too, and/or a new incentives include Tesla again (and GM)?

Summary

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" RWD 83.9 301 mi*

(484 km) 5.5 118 mph

(190 km/h) 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" AWD 83.9 270 mi*

(434 km) 3.7 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" FWD 78 270 mi

(434 km) 7.0 100 mph

(161 km/h) 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" AWD 78 249 mi

(401 km) 4.5 127 mph

(204 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 60* 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 80* 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values