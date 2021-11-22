The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, and while it's the king of the drag strip, it also tends to do surprisingly well on the twisty track. This is despite the fact that it's a very large and heavy family sedan. However, it seems if there are any issues with the Plaid, it may be something related to the car's brakes.

The reason the Plaid likely fares so well in track battles is its straight-line acceleration can more than make up the difference related to any shortfalls with its handling and braking. While some drivers and publications have been impressed with the Model S Plaid across the board, a few have noted that it's not really designed for the track, pointing out that its brakes aren't strong enough to deal with its crazy acceleration.

Sasha Anis of Mountain Pass Performance and On Point Dyno really knows his cars, and that's especially true of Tesla's vehicles. He's a trained race car driver, and he spends plenty of time analyzing and tweaking vehicle performance.

Anis recently hit the twisty track in the new range-topping Model S and shared the footage on YouTube channel Speed Academy. He's not the first to drive the car in the video, and there seem to be some concerns about the Plaid's brakes. Not long after Anis takes the wheel, he loses control at 150 mph and leaves the pavement, crashing into a grassy area. This happens again almost immediately as he sets back out after the first crash. He crashes a second time, though the third time he's aware and able to sort of maintain control.

Anis notes that the Plaid's brakes seem to be fine when he's driving in a straight line, so what gives? Are the Plaid's brakes really just incapable of dealing with the car's ridiculous acceleration?

As Sasha continues to drive, he discusses the situation, but he's honestly not sure what's going on. He actually says he's never experienced anything quite like the issues with the Plaid's braking. He hoped maybe it had something to do with his driving or the fact that he was tricking the stability control and defeating the air suspension, but that didn't seem to be the case.

Anis explains that the ABS system works great on the straightaways, but seems to fail each time he hits a certain bump while turning. He says if it is the ABS system, then it's not a Tesla issue, but a Bosch issue, and Tesla would likely want to fix it. However, it could certainly have something to do with faulting the stability control.

Near the end of the video, there's plenty of in-depth dialogue about what happened and why it may have happened. Once Anis is able to get away from the car and sit down and analyze all the data, he comes to some interesting conclusions. Check out the video for his final thoughts on the situation. Then, let us know what you think.