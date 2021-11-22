The refreshed Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X have so far been delivered to customers only in North America, while the rest of the world is still waiting for its turn.

Production and deliveries of both models are ramping-up, but they are still lagging behind demand.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk recently answered a question on Twitter, saying that the Tesla Model S Plaid probably will arrive in China "around March."

For new orders, the estimated delivery time is the end of 2022.

With the price tag of 1,059,990 CNY ($166,150), the Plaid is significantly more expensive than other Tesla cars - about three times higher than the Tesla Model 3 Performance or about four times higher than the Tesla Model 3 RWD (including subsidies).

Tesla's flagship will be also available in the Long Range AWD version, which starts at 889,990 CNY ($139,507).

The introduction of the refreshed Tesla Model S will be at a similar time as the all-new NIO ET7 flagship. It will be interesting to see which type of EVs Chinese customers prefer.