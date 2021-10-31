In this post we will take a look at the electric cars, SUVs and pickups launched (or soon to be launched) in the U.S. with the highest battery capacity.

It's an interesting time to make such a comparison as Tesla is no longer the lone leader as it used to be a few years ago, when it was the only model with up to 100 kWh battery.

Let's see the current numbers, which are far higher than 24 kWh Nissan LEAF in 2010.

#5 Tesla Model S/Model X

The number five in our Top 5 is the refreshed Tesla Model S/Model X duo, which as far as we know has about a 100 kWh battery (reportedly 99 kWh).

That's only slighly more than some newer EVs like Ford Mustang Mach-E (98.8 kWh) and a few kWh more than Audi e-tron/Audi e-tron Sportback (95 kWh), Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo/Audi e-tron GT (93.4 kWh).

In the Long Range version, the Model S can get up to 405 miles (652 km) of EPA range out of that battery.

2021 Tesla Model S 2021 Tesla Model S

#4 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Number four is the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS, which is promised to be launched in the Fall of this year with a usable battery capacity of 107.8 kWh, which makes us believe that the total might be at roughly 115 kWh (maybe more).

The EPA range with such a large pack is lower than we anticipated, but still a solid 350 miles (547 km).

Mercedes-Benz EQS battery

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Edition Mercedes-Benz EQS battery

Gallery: Production Of Mercedes-Benz EQS Battery Systems

17 Photos

#3 Lucid Air

Next on the list is the recently launched Lucid Air with the largest battery ever used in a series production passenger car at 118 kWh (total capacity, we believe).

This battery, combined with a very high efficiency of the car, translated into an all-time record EPA range rating of 520 miles (837 km). We will rarely see those cars at charging stations, because mostly they will need just home and destination charging.

The 118 kWh battery is for the initial Dream Edition version, while the more regular Grand Touring will be equipped with a 112 kWh (range will be similar due to higher efficiency).

Lucid Air start of production Lucid Air Dream Edition

#2 Rivian R1T/R1S

The Rivian R1T pickup and upcoming Rivian R1S SUV are equipped with an even bigger, double-stacked battery pack that is estimated to have a capacity of about 135 kWh.

Despite the size and weight, the R1T and R1S actually has a relatively high range of over 300 miles on a single charge.

R1T: 314 mi (505 km)

R1S: 316 mi (508 km)

The R1T pickup will get an even bigger battery option of about 180 kWh for some 400 miles (644 km) of EPA range, which should keep it in the top 5 for quite some time.

Rivian R1T Rivian

#1 GMC Hummer EV

Finally, the largest of them all - the GMC Hummer EV - scheduled for the market launch before the end of this year. It has monstrous dimensions and an equally big, but not disclosed yet, battery capacity. We estimate that it must be around 200 kWh.

The range is expected to exceed 350 miles (563 km), which would mean that it will eat a kWh every two miles or so.

The GMC Hummer EV will be followed by the GMC Hummer EV SUV in 2023 with mirrored specs (see both here).

2022 GMC Hummer EV Dune

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (Edition 1) AWD 200* 350 mi*

(563 km) 3.0* 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 118 471 mi

(758 km) 2.5 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 118 451 mi

(726 km) 2.42 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 118 520 mi

(837 km) 2.7 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 118 481 mi

(774 km) 2.74 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 112 516 mi

(830 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 112 469 mi

(755 km) 3.0 168 mph

(270 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 115* 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 115* 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 314 mi

(505 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21") AWD 180* 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.2 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values