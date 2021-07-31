After checking the Ford F-150 Lightning (see here), Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) visited GMC's studio to see the two upcoming all-electric Hummers - GMC Hummer EV pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV.

According to Marques Brownlee, those are the only two working units in the world. They both look massive in person - huge, tall with high clearance, and heavy. The pickup is expected to exceed 9,000 lbs (4,082 kg). It's so big that it requires three windshield wipers.

Despite its size and weight, the new Hummer will be very quick, comparable to a sports car, with 0-60 mph in just around 3 seconds.

2022 GMC Hummer EV GMC Hummer EV SUV

The GMC Hummer EV offers tons of storage, including a big front trunk. Among the cool features noted by Marques Brownlee are lights that indicate battery state-of-charge.

GMC appears to be very proud of its new Hummer and flooded it with logos everywhere (32 according to MKBHD).

The fully loaded Edition 1 of the GMC Hummer EV pickup is coming on the market before the end of this year, while the SUV is to follow in 2023.

GMC Hummer EV pickup:

Edition 1 (Fall 2021): $112,595 (MSRP) - reservations full

range of 350+ miles (563+ km) 3X (Fall 2022): $99,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2X (Spring 2023): $89,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2 (Spring 2024): $79,995 (MSRP)

GMC Hummer EV SUV: