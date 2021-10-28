The recent Hertz order of 100,000 Tesla cars, including 50,000 for Uber drivers, might be just the beginning of something even bigger.

According to the recent interview, Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields (a former Ford CEO) noted that if the partnership with Uber is successful, the company might provide up to 150,000 Teslas over the next three years (by the end of 2024).

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that they are confident that there is a demand for the initial 50,000 Teslas for Uber drivers. The Tesla Model 3 will be available to Uber drivers in the U.S. at $334 per week, including insurance and maintenance.

Considering that Hertz ordered 100,000 Teslas (50,000 for general rental purposes and 50,000 for Uber drivers) by the end of 2021, an increase in Uber's fleet to 150,000 could potentially result in a total order of 200,000 Teslas. However, as the timeframe is 3 years, then it would be maybe be an additional 50,000 in 2023 and 50,000 more in 2024.

Hertz operates a fleet of 500,000 rental cars globally and is open for broad electrification. The important factor when selecting models is not only the total cost of ownership, but whether they are compelling for customers, as well as whether there is a good charging infrastructure.

In the case of Tesla, Hertz customer will be able to use the Tesla Supercharging network of more than 3,000 stations (as well as the general charging infrastructure - natively in Europe or with adapters in some other markets).

Mark Fields did not discuss the costs of the Tesla cars (Elon Musk said that the company got no discount), but revealed that the Full-Self Driving option is not included.

Gallery: Hertz EV Fleet