Tesla continues to make its cars less and less affordable this year with another price bump just applied in the U.S. to base versions of all models. Not only that, the estimated delivery times of some versions also were increased.

Let's start with the Tesla Model 3. The Standard Range Plus version is now $2,000 (or almost 5%) more expensive, starting at $43,990. It means that with $1,200 DST you can't buy a new Tesla for less than $45,000.

To make things worse, a potential customer should prepare to wait for its SR+ almost a year - until September 2022, at least if he/she will not pay more for larger, optional wheels to get the car in June 2022.

Let's note that between now and December 2020, Tesla has increased the price by $7,500 (or roughly 21%) - from $36,490 to $43,990. Considering increased value and inflation, the real increase is not as high, but it's clear that Tesla cars are now less affordable and far beyond the $35,000 target that once was promised and only shortly available.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD also is now $2,000 or 3.6% more expensive at $56,990. Its estimated delivery time increased by a month to May or August, depending on the wheel option. Compared to December 2020 ($48,490) it's $8,500 (or 17.5%) more expensive.

Tesla has increased by $5,000 the price of Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD (respectively to $94,990 - by 5.6% and to $104,990 - by 5%).

We guess that the company has no choice but to increase the prices of products that are in high demand, as the queue to get some of the most popular versions soon might reach a full year. As long as things will remain like that, there is no chance that we will see cheaper Tesla cars, especially since the company is on track to reach some of the world's highest automotive margins.

Price changes (without DST):

Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $2,000 (or 4.8%) from $41,990 to $43,990

(or 4.8%) from $41,990 to Model 3 Long Range: no change

Model 3 Performance: no change

Model S Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.6%) from $89,990 to $94,990

(or 5.6%) from $89,990 to Model S Performance: no change

Model X Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.0%) from $99,990 to $104,990

(or 5.0%) from $99,990 to Model X Performance: no change

Model Y Long Range: up $2,000 (or 3.6%) from $54,990 to $56,990

(or 3.6%) from $54,990 to Model Y Performance: no change

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: September, 2022 (previously August) or June, 2022 with 19" wheels (previously May)

(previously August) (previously May) Long Range: December (no change)

(no change) Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Plaid: December (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: September, 2022 (no change)

(no change) Plaid: July, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: August, 2022 (previously July) or May, 2022 with 20" wheels (previously April)

(previously July) (previously April) Performance: December (no change)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $43,990 +$1,200 N/A $45,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $57,990 +$1,200 N/A $59,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $61,990 +$1,200 N/A $63,190

