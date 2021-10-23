Tesla continues to make its cars less and less affordable this year with another price bump just applied in the U.S. to base versions of all models. Not only that, the estimated delivery times of some versions also were increased.
Let's start with the Tesla Model 3. The Standard Range Plus version is now $2,000 (or almost 5%) more expensive, starting at $43,990. It means that with $1,200 DST you can't buy a new Tesla for less than $45,000.
To make things worse, a potential customer should prepare to wait for its SR+ almost a year - until September 2022, at least if he/she will not pay more for larger, optional wheels to get the car in June 2022.
Let's note that between now and December 2020, Tesla has increased the price by $7,500 (or roughly 21%) - from $36,490 to $43,990. Considering increased value and inflation, the real increase is not as high, but it's clear that Tesla cars are now less affordable and far beyond the $35,000 target that once was promised and only shortly available.
The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD also is now $2,000 or 3.6% more expensive at $56,990. Its estimated delivery time increased by a month to May or August, depending on the wheel option. Compared to December 2020 ($48,490) it's $8,500 (or 17.5%) more expensive.
Tesla has increased by $5,000 the price of Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD (respectively to $94,990 - by 5.6% and to $104,990 - by 5%).
We guess that the company has no choice but to increase the prices of products that are in high demand, as the queue to get some of the most popular versions soon might reach a full year. As long as things will remain like that, there is no chance that we will see cheaper Tesla cars, especially since the company is on track to reach some of the world's highest automotive margins.
Price changes (without DST):
- Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $2,000 (or 4.8%) from $41,990 to $43,990
- Model 3 Long Range: no change
- Model 3 Performance: no change
- Model S Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.6%) from $89,990 to $94,990
- Model S Performance: no change
- Model X Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.0%) from $99,990 to $104,990
- Model X Performance: no change
- Model Y Long Range: up $2,000 (or 3.6%) from $54,990 to $56,990
- Model Y Performance: no change
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model 3:
- Standard Range Plus: September, 2022 (previously August) or June, 2022 with 19" wheels (previously May)
- Long Range: December (no change)
- Performance: November (no change)
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range: June, 2022 (no change)
- Plaid: December (no change)
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range: September, 2022 (no change)
- Plaid: July, 2022 (no change)
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range: August, 2022 (previously July) or May, 2022 with 20" wheels (previously April)
- Performance: December (no change)
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$43,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$45,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$49,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$51,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$57,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$59,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$94,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$96,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|$134,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$135,690
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$104,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$106,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$61,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$63,190
Tesla specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|RWD
|60*
|262 mi*
(422 km)
|5.3
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|AWD
|80*
|353 mi
(568 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|AWD
|100*
|360 mi*
(579 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|340 mi*
(547 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|326 mi
(525 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|80*
|303 mi
(488 km)
|3.5
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
