In the third quarter of 2021, Tesla has become the first manufacturer that cumulatively has sold more than 2 million battery electric cars globally.

It took Tesla quite some time. The company was founded in 2003 and launched the Tesla Roadster in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020.

The 500,000th EV was sold in Q4 2018, the 1 millionth EV was sold in Q2 2020 and as the volume increased to 800,000 in the past 12 months, in Q3 2021 Tesla crossed 2 million mark.

No one is currently able to beat Tesla in the EV sales numbers, as the company simply continues to increase sales and sell more than other brands and automotive groups every quarter.

That, combined with a high average selling price and outstanding margins, as well as one of the highest average battery capacities per vehicle, makes Tesla a stand alone market leader globally.

We guess that within two quarters, Tesla will increase its production and sales rate to 1 million units per year (it's already above 800,000 in the past 12 months).

The 2 million Tesla electric cars consist mostly of Model 3/Model Y, with a big share of Model S/X, but let's not forget the first 2,450 Roadsters that were the starting point.

Tesla Model 3/Model Y: over 1,505,000

Tesla Model S/Model X: over 520,000

Tesla Model Roadster: about 2,450

Unfortunately, Tesla does not report the sales of individual models, but rather groups them by "platform."

Our data indicates that the cumulative sales of Model 3/Model Y exceeded 1.5 million, while Model S/Model Y 0.5 million, which in both cases is a tremendous achievement.