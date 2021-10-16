The all-electric car segment in the U.S. has more than doubled year-over-year during the first eight months of this year.

According to the car registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), some 294,218 electric vehicles have been registered from January to August 2021 (including almost 39,000 in August). That's about 2.7% of the total market and 114% more than a year ago.

The data indicates that Tesla maintains its dominant position with 194,165 units (up 79% year-over-year) and 66% share. That leaves 100,053 for all of the other brands combined, but the overall market is expanding faster.

An interesting finding is that Tesla is expected to sell more electric cars than Mercedes-Benz does of all of its cars, regardless of the type. Considering the momentum, Telsa soon might be also above all the premium brands:

BMW - 236,247 (up 43%)

Lexus - 222,956 (up 39%)

Mercedes-Benz - 198,703 (up 19%)

Tesla - 194,165 (up 79%)

Audi - 159,443 (up 45%)

When we take a look at the models, it turns out that the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Tesla Model 3, are far ahead of the rest. Tesla actually sold more Model Y than all non-Tesla BEVs combined.

BEV registrations in the U.S. - January-August 2021

Tesla Model Y - 105,445 (36% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model 3 - 80,681 (27% of all BEVs)

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV - 22,799

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 15,938

Volkswagen ID.4 - 10,685

Nissan LEAF - 10,238

Hyundai Kona Electric - 7,349

Porsche Taycan (all versions) - 6,822

Tesla Model S - 6,212 (down 24% from about 8,200)

Audi e-tron (all SUV/Sportback versions) - 5,612

Tesla Model X - 1,827 (down 84% from 11,302)

other - 20,610

Total - 294,218 (up 114% from 137,176)

including 194,165 Tesla and 100,053 non-Tesla



The best-selling non-Tesla electric cars are Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.