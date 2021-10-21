Thanks to the fast increase of sales and general slowdown in the automotive industry, caused by global chip shortage, Tesla was able to increase its market share to new records.

The company reports - using industry data about market results - that its share in U.S./Canada is close to 2%, which means that every 50th new car is a Tesla.

Considering how long the expected delivery times are and how high the demand is, we guess that Tesla will soon be above 2%.

In Europe and China, the average share of Tesla brand is almost identical, approaching 1.5%.

If we look at the broader picture, we can see that the rate of growth of Tesla's market share is similar in all three regions and it continues like that for quite some time (aside from Europe, which was simply lacking new cars).

We guess that the chart like this is the final warning to the automotive industry, especially for the OEMs that have not yet started to treat battery electric vehicles seriously.

Assuming that development of new, competitive platforms and models takes at least a few years, it might be too late to start several years from now. Today is the high time, because "tomorrow" Tesla will be higher, and other EV players (including potentially many new global OEMs from China) will take the majority of the BEV space.

It's funny that just a few years ago we read some OEMs neglecting the necessity of stand-alone, dedicated battery electric platforms and major shift towards BEVs. It's not only a necessity, but it must be combined with a deep overhaul of the entire manufacturing, probably vertical-integration of many areas, software development and better charging infrastructure.

Otherwise, Tesla will take the market basically without a fight. Former Tesla CTO was surprised that OEMs ignored Tesla and the Model S since at least 2012: