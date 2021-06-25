During yesterday's session, ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, teams had to cope with a wet road.

Unplugged Performance's Tesla Model S Plaid driver Randy Pobst decided to drive safely, to not risk any crash and utilized only one out of seven runs.

Nonetheless, his time of 02:58.378 in the Middle Section (see the table here - Thursday, June 24) appears to be the second-best in the Exhibition class, just behind the 2018 Tesla Model 3 (#90, Daijiro Yoshihara) - 02:50.614.

See also: June 22 results, June 23 results

According to Randy Pobst, the team is ready to race. The last opportunity to test the car will be today (June 25), and then the race is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.

"Today was wet in the middle section of Pikes Peak practice in the Tesla Model S Plaid, and it handled it like a champ. We got the oversteer fixed as well. It looks like the car is ready for race day and so is Randy."

Tesla Model S Plaid specs