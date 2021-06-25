The time of 02:58.378 was one of the best, but not as good as one of the Tesla Model 3s.
During yesterday's session, ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, teams had to cope with a wet road.
Unplugged Performance's Tesla Model S Plaid driver Randy Pobst decided to drive safely, to not risk any crash and utilized only one out of seven runs.
Nonetheless, his time of 02:58.378 in the Middle Section (see the table here - Thursday, June 24) appears to be the second-best in the Exhibition class, just behind the 2018 Tesla Model 3 (#90, Daijiro Yoshihara) - 02:50.614.
See also: June 22 results, June 23 results
According to Randy Pobst, the team is ready to race. The last opportunity to test the car will be today (June 25), and then the race is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.
"Today was wet in the middle section of Pikes Peak practice in the Tesla Model S Plaid, and it handled it like a champ. We got the oversteer fixed as well. It looks like the car is ready for race day and so is Randy."
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
