While the world is waiting for the market launch of the brand new Tesla Model S Plaid today (watch our livestream here), Tesla has just increased the price in the U.S.

It's now $129,990 (+$1,200 DST), a full $10,000 more than previously. The good news is that the Model S Long Range remains at $79,990.

We don't know the cause of the change, as the refreshed Model S is expected to be a highly profitable model. At one of the events, Tesla noted that it should be less costly to produce than before.

On the other hand, Tesla's Elon Musk wrote that prices of (Model 3/Y) increased due to costs (supply chain) - raw materials in particular as well as semiconductors.

Anyway, with the new price, we now expect nothing more than an increase in the price of the upcoming refreshed Tesla Model X Plaid, as it's below the Model S:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" [Canceled]

$149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Maybe that's an intentional tactic to trigger potential customers to order more Model X Plaid now, as the price might increase by $10,000 as well (or more, because Model X usually was more expensive).

Tesla Model S Long Range/Plaid and Model X Plaid compared