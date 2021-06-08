Here is an interesting flyover video around the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California, provided by Tesla Fremont Flyover, which records the site every few days.

In this post, we will focus on the newly refreshed test track for new (or prototype) vehicles that belong to the plant. Tesla used it since the beginning of basic testing.

As we can see, the railings are now painted red and there are new white signs, which might be related to the upcoming launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid, scheduled on June 10, 2021.

The refreshed track and the teaser image about the event suggest that there might be a lot of demonstrations for the customers and guests.

We can guess that customers will get an opportunity not only to receive their cars, but also test the amazing acceleration immediately at the event (it's also far safer than on the highway).

Let's not forget that the Model S Plaid will be the first series-production car in customer hands that can accelerate from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds with rollout.

It would be great to see that the first customers with a big EV grin after experiencing a 1/4 mile time of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph (249 km/h).

It will be also an important test for the occupants' bodies - whether they can withstand the forces?

Model S specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" [Canceled]

AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837+ km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)