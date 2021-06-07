Tesla has officially confirmed that on June 10, 2021 it will start customer deliveries of its all-new Tesla Model S Plaid - a three-motor, all-wheel-drive flagship with exceptional acceleration and EV tech.

The delayed market launch was previously hinted at by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who seems very excited about Tesla's latest product.

The customer deliveries will happen at the Tesla Factory in Fremont at 7pm Pacific time and will be streamed live.

The image clearly points at the acceleration of the Tesla Model S Plaid - from 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds with rollout.

Model S specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" [Canceled]

AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837+ km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" [Canceled]

$149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

We don't know how many cars Tesla will handover, but for sure there are plenty already produced and waiting.

The description under the image "Only thing beyond ludicrous is plaid" relates to the previous Ludicrous mode in Tesla cars.

It's also kind of funny from the perspective of the canceled Plaid+ version, that was expected to be even better. There will be nothing better than plaid, no pluses.

Tesla has recently confirmed also the 1/4 mile result of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph (249 km/h) trap speed. It's also the world's best result for a production car.

There is a lot more about the refreshed Tesla Model S than just acceleration (see a summary here). This car is packed with tons of new things that will take us weeks if not months to explore.

As far as we know, the dual-motor Tesla Model S Long Range version will follow shortly after the Plaid.

* estimated/unofficial values