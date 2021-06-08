In May, Tesla noted very strong sales results in China, despite us hearing many unofficial reports about some issues after a confusing April sales report too.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data (via Reuters and Moneyball's reports) - stands at 33,463 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y, which is the second-highest monthly result ever! The year-over-year growth stands at over 200%!

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The number of 33,463 consists of 21,936 MIC Tesla cars sold in China (up 98% year-over-year and the third-best result ever) and 11,527 cars exported (only the Model 3 is exported), after 14,174 in April.

Those are pretty strong numbers in our opinion, and so far it seems that there are more fluctuations related to seasonality, manufacturing and supply chain rather than to a demand problem.

There were some very negative reports about May's results, so we expected to see some major drop, but at least for now, there is nothing significant.

MIC Tesla Model 3 sales in China

If we take a look at the Tesla Model 3 sales results, it's actually down 17% year-over-year to 9,208, but that's not the end of the world.

Tesla is in the fortunate position that it can export the cars to other markets in Asia and Australia, as well as to Europe. The total Model 3 sales and export is 20,735 - enough to keep the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant busy.

MIC Tesla Model Y sales in China

The MIC Tesla Model Y continues its ramp-up and sales in China increased to 12,728, which is a new monthly record.

We guess that the Model Y has a long way to go before Tesla will reach the cruising speed of the Model Y, but of course, only time will tell.