The Kilowatts has a knack for getting juicy Tesla photos, video, and information. And he did it again. The EV fanatic managed to get great footage of the Tesla Model S Plaid and possibly the Plaid+ attempting a record lap at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway in California.

The Kilowatts said the team at the track secured an unconfirmed time of 1:30.XX.

Back in 2019, a Model S Plaid prototype lapped the Laguna Seca in 1:36.55, which broke the record for the fastest four-door car around the track. Then a prototype version of the Lucid Air Dream Edition put down a lap time at Laguna Seca of 1:31.3 last year. Naturally, Tesla came back to Laguna Seca with a Model S Plaid and broke the record again with a time of 1:30.3. Soon, we should find out if Tesla beat the record again.

Another interesting thing that The Kilowatts spotted was an active rear wing on one of the Plaid (or maybe Plaid+) models running the track. This is something new for the Model S but is expected because many high-performance cars use an active spoiler for added downforce at high speeds.

The McLaren Senna holds the current production car record lap record at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway with a time of 1:27.62 with Randy Pobst behind the wheel. The previous record was held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a time of 1:28.30 (also driven by Randy Pobst).

Things continue to heat up between Tesla and Lucid. Both companies seem to be in the middle of a speed and performance war (not to mention the range war). When one company beats the other in the quarter-mile, the other responds with a faster time.

This might have just happened again with the Model S Plaid at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway a few days ago. It's the same with Laguna Seca lap times, one company has to be faster than the other. Regardless, it's great to see an EV rocket down the famous Corkscrew like that.

Model S Plaid deliveries could start this Summer, and we expect the Lucid Air Dream Edition to hit production late this year.