Munro Live's Sandy Munro continues his brief overview of the Polestar 2 in the second episode by checking out what is under the lightweight aluminum hood.

As we can see, there is a lot of very good engineering in Polestar (clearly a heritage of Volvo). Sandy Munro was especially interested in the aluminum casting part that is multifunctional.

There are also interesting safety-related solutions, mostly specific to the requirements of the European market, in which you can get more points in the Euro NCAP tests for improving pedestrian safety.

Overall, quite a positive outcome in this engineering-focused episode, we must admit.

The Polestar 2 was initially available only in a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version, but soon it will be sold also in new versions.

In the U.S., a new single motor version (170 kW, FWD) and a new simplified configuration of the dual-motor version are coming in 2021. The single motor version will be more affordable and also is expected to get more range: about 260 miles (418 km), compared to 233 miles (375 km). The AWD version to get a bit more range too: 240 miles (386 km). In Europe, new versions are slightly different, including a new smaller battery option (see here).

Polestar 2 Launch Edition specs:

233 miles (375 km) of EPA range (compared to 275 miles/442 km target)

of range (compared to 275 miles/442 km target) 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh