Munro Live's Sandy Munro starts another week with another electric car review - the Polestar 2, which was expected to become one of the main competitors of the Tesla Model 3.

The two were compared many times, including most recently here and here, but of course the Polestar 2 is a slightly different product. More focused on sporty driving and details/quality. It's also offered at a significantly lower scale than Tesla.

Sandy Munro quickly noted the high build quality of the China-made electric Polestar. The car's specific style also looks pretty good.

Nonetheless, even the Polestar 2 is not 100% perfect as Sandy Munro found a small roof part that appears to be in a different white color than the rest of the exterior. It's a minor thing.

The interior is rather conventional but modern with intuitive controls. Overall, it's comfortable inside. The center console seems to be too close.

A strong point of the Polestar 2 is the trunk with not only a lot of space (and a deep second bottom) but also with a smart solution for groceries.



The frunk (front trunk) on the other hand is rather symbolic (the same concerns the Volvo XC40 Recharge), much smaller than in the Tesla Model 3 or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

It's too early to judge, but so far Sandy Munro is quite happy with what he saw. We are of course the most interested in his review of the undercarriage and mechanical stuff and how it compares to the other EVs.

The Polestar 2 is built on the Volvo/Polestar/Geely's CMA platform so we look forward to the following episodes.

For all interested in the Polestar 2, we would like to remind you that the car is getting new configurations in the U.S., as well as in Europe, where customers can even get a new battery version.