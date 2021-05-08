Some saw it on the streets, others can in a showroom.
By the way of Tesla's Elon Musk visiting New York related to an appearance on Saturday Night Live, the company displays also the Tesla Cybertruck at a showroom in Manhattan (reportedly, it will stay there until Sunday).
Not only that, but the stainless Cybertruck pickup was seen also on the streets, driving in regular traffic, which is an unusual sight.
It appears to be very big compared to other vehicles - probably too big for convenient use in cities.
The pickup truck from Tesla was previously shown on numerous occasions in California, and most recently also in Texas.
The production of the Tesla Cybertruck will take place at Tesla Giga Texas in Austin, starting probably in 2022 (maybe late 2021).
The company has a six-digit number of reservations, but considering the small required deposit, it's difficult to judge the real interest. Our guess is that the demand will far exceed the production capacity for quite some time.
Tesla Cybertruck specs:
- Range: 500+ miles
- 0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds
- Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs
- Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs
- Vault length: 6.5 feet
- Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.
- Suspension: 4” in either direction
- Touchscreen size: 17”
- Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel
- Seating capacity: Up to six adults
