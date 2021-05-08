By the way of Tesla's Elon Musk visiting New York related to an appearance on Saturday Night Live, the company displays also the Tesla Cybertruck at a showroom in Manhattan (reportedly, it will stay there until Sunday).

Not only that, but the stainless Cybertruck pickup was seen also on the streets, driving in regular traffic, which is an unusual sight.

It appears to be very big compared to other vehicles - probably too big for convenient use in cities.

The pickup truck from Tesla was previously shown on numerous occasions in California, and most recently also in Texas.

The production of the Tesla Cybertruck will take place at Tesla Giga Texas in Austin, starting probably in 2022 (maybe late 2021).

The company has a six-digit number of reservations, but considering the small required deposit, it's difficult to judge the real interest. Our guess is that the demand will far exceed the production capacity for quite some time.

Tesla Cybertruck specs: