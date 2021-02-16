Lucid Motors' CEO Peter Rawlinson and VP of manufacturing Peter Hochholdinger proudly presents the inside of the recently commissioned Lucid AMP-1 (Advanced Manufacturing Plant - 1) factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

It's the first factory in the North America, purposely built for all-electric cars. The first out of four planned phases is for the Lucid Air, which will enter series producion this Spring (currently building “release candidates”).

Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition

34 Photos

The manufacturing capacity is estimated at 34,000 cars annually. Once the second phase will be added, it will increase to about 90,000 annually, which probably means more than 50,000 electric SUVs "Gravity".

The completed factory (4 phases) will have a combined manufacturing capacity of about 400,000 cars per year.

Lucid has also a separate factory, 6 miles away, which produces drive units, power electronics, "Wunderbox", and battery modules/packs.