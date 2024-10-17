Lucid Motors landed on the map in 2021 with the Air Dream Edition, a $170,000 sedan reserved for the ultra-wealthy. In 2024, though, you can get an Air for much, much less. Which I think is a good thing, because the Air is probably the most under-appreciated electric car one can buy right now.

The most attainable model is the $69,900 Air Pure, which I've got in my driveway for the next week. Earlier this year, I got a bit of seat time in the 2024 Air Pure. But now I'll get to use the new-and-improved Pure as my daily driver for several days. So what do you want to know about it? Drop your burning questions in the comments below, or shoot me an email at the address linked below.

First impressions on my part? I've always been a big fan of the Air's design. It looks like a spaceship, and I can't help but feel like Tony Stark when I'm in the driver's seat. (Yes, he drove an Audi R8, but you get the point.) The Pure has satisfyingly heavy steering and handles well.

Its interior lacks the rich feel of Lucid's higher-end cars, but it's still interesting and certainly premium. I haven't had much time to dig into Lucid's user interface, which recently got some big updates, but that's definitely top of mind for me. I'm also eager to see how DreamDrive stacks up to advanced driver-assistance tech from other brands.

What else should I poke, prod or test on behalf of InsideEVs readers?

