The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is marketed by Chevy as America's most affordable EV with 315+ miles of range.

You have several trims to choose from, but what the extra money get you?

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is one of the most affordable new electric cars in the United States right now if you factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit. With the tax credit, the base Equinox EV is $35,795 and offers 319 miles of range on a full charge.

But what if you don’t want the entry-level spec and can spend a little extra? Our own Tom Moloughney can help you with that dilemma because he compared the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT with the 2RS. There’s a $1,500 price difference between the two, but what does the extra cash get you?

For starters, the two cars are identical when it comes to the powertrain, battery and charging specs. Both come with a single, front-mounted electric motor (dual-motor all-wheel drive is available as an option), an 85-kilowatt-hour (usable) battery pack and a peak DC charging rate of 150 kilowatts.

Both come with the same extensive safety features, including rear cross-traffic braking, traffic sign recognition and eight years of access to OnStar.

The differences, then, are mostly cosmetic, starting with the front fascia. The 2RS is a bit sportier than the 2LT courtesy of an extra lip on the front bumper, a different grille design and the red RS badge.

The 2LT comes as standard with 19-inch wheels, while the 2RS has 21-inch five-spoke black wheels, which adds to the sportier design. The 2RS also gets the blackout package which includes black Chevy badges front and rear, black side mirror covers and black nameplates all around. Longitudinal roof bars are also included for the 2RS.

Inside, the 2LT has a tire inflation kit in the trunk, while the 2RS doesn’t. That’s because the tires on the two trims are different, with the 2RS wearing run flats, while the 2LT gets regular rubber without reinforced sidewalls.

Both cars get the same dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster combo. In the 2RS, the steering wheel has a flat bottom and red interior accents. Meanwhile, the 2LT gets blue accents.

Is it enough kit for $1,500 extra? You can be the judge of that in the comments below.