During last month’s Q4 2020 Earnings Call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company had finished the design of the Cybertruck and is almost done with its engineering. After the call, we reported on how we thought the call raised doubts about the Exoskeleton. Last year, we reported that Elon threw out the idea of downsizing the truck, and instead, said the truck would undergo “small improvements” to its design after concerns about its ability to fit in a residential garage or parking space.

Well, after appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast for the third time, that seems to be the case.

“That’s pretty much what it [the Cybertruck] will look like, with very small differences. You know, we adjusted the size a few percent. Like around 3% or smaller. You don’t want it to be a couple of inches too big for the tunnel,” said Musk.

He’s of course referring to the Boring Company’s tunnel. The Cybertruck fit but was “pretty snug.” Maybe that 3 percent did the trick.

Interestingly, last year Musk said 3 percent would be too small, guess he had a change of heart.

As far as production goes, there might be a small delay. Currently on Tesla’s Cybertruck order site, the expected production date of the the dual- and tri-motor models is set for late 2021. However, that might not be the case. Musk says there will be “a few deliveries” towards the end of this year with volume production happening sometime in 2022.