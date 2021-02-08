According to initial reports from China, Tesla has sold some 15,484 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 cars in January 2021.

The number comes from "CLS and several other Chinese agencies," as well as from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), but the CPCA itself actually does not specify the model (a small part of it might be the MIC Model Y).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

Anyway, 15,484 is a strong number, above the average for 2020, and above all months besides the two last - November and December.

There is a theory that MIC Model 3 production continues at a high speed, but the sales results are noticeably lower than in December (above 23,000) due to exports.

Troy Teslike reports that around 8,000 of the cars were exported to right-hand-drive markets (mostly UK):

With export or not, the Model 3 is one of the top electric car models in China.