After almost two years of construction at an ultra-high pace and two major phases (one for MIC Model 3 and one for MIC Model Y), Tesla Giga Shanghai is still expanding.

The Model 3 production is at its high, as we see in the video from Jason Yang many carriers and still plenty of cars waiting (some fully covered - probably for export).

On the left of the main parking, Tesla continues to build the Model Y facility:

Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang) Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang)

On the right (northeast), Tesla removed temporary auxiliary facilities and is now busy preparing a pretty large area for some construction:

Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang)

New construction has started also at the end of the Model 3 facility:

Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang)

The largest new area is however on the east, where Tesla seems to be reclaiming the farmland (at least part of it). Moreover, a new road with bridges is in an advanced stage of construction.

Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang) Tesla Giga Shanghai - December 24, 2020 (source: Jason Yang)

It will be very interesting to see whether we will see another rush and a third phase for another car, besides the Model 3/Y in 2021.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: