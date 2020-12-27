Let's take a look at the plant as of December 24, 2020.
After almost two years of construction at an ultra-high pace and two major phases (one for MIC Model 3 and one for MIC Model Y), Tesla Giga Shanghai is still expanding.
The Model 3 production is at its high, as we see in the video from Jason Yang many carriers and still plenty of cars waiting (some fully covered - probably for export).
On the left of the main parking, Tesla continues to build the Model Y facility:
On the right (northeast), Tesla removed temporary auxiliary facilities and is now busy preparing a pretty large area for some construction:
New construction has started also at the end of the Model 3 facility:
The largest new area is however on the east, where Tesla seems to be reclaiming the farmland (at least part of it). Moreover, a new road with bridges is in an advanced stage of construction.
It will be very interesting to see whether we will see another rush and a third phase for another car, besides the Model 3/Y in 2021.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
- MIC Model Y production approval was received in early November 2020, while sales approval was received on November 30, 2020.
