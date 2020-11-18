The top of the line, Performance version of the new 2021 Tesla Model S finally received an official range and efficiency ratings on EPA's website.

The numbers are exactly as estimated by Tesla in October. The car on 19" wheels has a range of 387 miles (623 km), which is 39 miles (63 km) or 11.2% more than previously - 348 miles (560 km).

The flashy 21" wheels affect the range noticeably, by 13.7%, so the range is 334 miles (537 km).

The combined energy consumption is respectively 110 MPGe - 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) and 96 MPGe - 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km).

2021 Tesla Model S Perf. LM

2021 Tesla Model S Perf. LM 19" EPA rating:



range of 387 miles (623 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 110 MPGe - 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) city: 114 MPGe - 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) highway: 106 MPGe - 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)



2021 Tesla Model S Perf. LM 21" EPA rating:



range of 334 miles (537 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 96 MPGe - 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km) city: 98 MPGe - 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) highway: 93 MPGe - 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)



The numbers for the Long Range Plus version, which can go up to 402 miles (647 km), were announced in June.

The range of the Performance version is lower compared to the base Long Range Plus by 3.7% (19") or 16.9% (21").