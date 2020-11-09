The numbers are unofficial, but we guess they might be close to the real target.
According to media reports from China, based on unofficial sources, Tesla intends to expand the manufacturing capacity of the Giga Shanghai to 550,000 electric cars annually in 2021.
It does not automatically mean that the company will make 550,000 cars, but that at least at some point next year, it will produce cars at such rate.
Currently, the manufacturing capacity of the Made-in-China Model 3 is at around 250,000 annually (5,000 a week), and soon the MIC Model Y will start the series-production and ramp-up.
The 550,000 number includes:
- 300,000 Model 3
- 250,000 Model Y
Moreover, according to the undisclosed sources, 100,000 Model 3 and 10,000 of Model Y are envisioned for export during the year, as we understand.
"Tesla #China 2021 planned production capacity at 550K units - 300K M3 and 250 K Model Y. Among them 100K M3 & 10K Model Y to be exported, China media citing unnamed insiders.
Tesla already sent order demand to the core component suppliers, one insider said."
Tesla did not comment:
Let's take a look at the factory as of 5-6 November, although this time from the ground, because of the temporary ban on drone flights in the Shanghai area related to the China International Import Expo.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
Sources: 36kr.com, Moneyball
About this article