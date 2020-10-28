Lordstown Motors has just released a new video presenting a tug of war challenge between the prototype of the 2021 Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck and the conventional 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat EcoBoost with the drive mode set to 4WD-Low.

Because of the obvious advantages of all-electric drive (especially high torque) and the promotional character of the video, we did not expect anything but a win for Lordstown.

And that is exactly what happened. The quad-motor Endurance, with peak output of some 440 kW, beat the all-wheel-drive F-150 with ease it seems. Though we should note that this tug of war contest rather oddly takes place on grass where traction is very limited.

According to Lordstown, the traction control was turned off during the test:

"With both trucks positioned in 4-wheel drive and traction control turned off, the match highlights the Endurance’s superior traction - a result of its revolutionary use of in-wheel hub motors - and proves it has the power and functionality to match the top trucks in its class, with improved performance, efficiency and safety."

When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it featured a video showing the electric truck easily beating the Ford F-150 in a tug of war contest. The was a lot of controversy surrounding the matchup though and there's was even hint of a rematch from Ford. However, Ford later backed down from challenging the Cybertruck in a tug of war challenge.

That didn't put an end to the F-150 versus Tesla contests though. They continued on even if unofficially and even in some of the weirdest of ways.

Following all of those tug of war battles featuring Fords against the Cybertruck, a new type emerged in which RC cars and even mini versions of the Cybertruck went head to head in tug of war against either other RC cars or even full-size SUVs.

The craziness didn't end there though. Just a while back we saw a tank being pulled by a Tesla and now there's this video again featuring a Ford F-150, but this time it's pitted against the Lordstown Endurance. It seems these tug of war challenges will continue to air, despite the fact that they prove little to nothing in regards to the capability of the vehicles involved.

See also a message from the Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns:

2020 Lordstown Endurance info (as of June 24, 2020):