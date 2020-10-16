Tesla Giga Shanghai in China seems to be ramping up production of Made-in-China Model 3 to a new high to support the company's goal to produce 500,000 cars in 2020.

At least that is what one might think seeing the latest video report from WU WA channel (as of October 15, 2020). There are hundreds of MIC cars parked in the parking lot, ready for delivery.

That's a big change compared to an almost empty space just a week earlier. Well, Tesla has goals, and there is demand to fulfill so we do not expect anything other than this:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - October 15, 2020 (source: WU WA)

The cars are delivered to customers at delivery centers, like this one in Waigaoqiao, Pudong, Shanghai (70 km / 44 miles away from the plant):

A new thing at the factory is a new Tesla Supercharging station, reportedly the world's largest with some 64 individual stalls (four strings, 16 each).

It's not clear whether those are all V3, but for sure the total power must be huge.

Giga Shanghai might be actually the world's most dense place for Supercharging, as there is a 40-stall station on the other side too. That would give a total of 100+.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - October 15, 2020 (source: WU WA)

According to Moneyball, the production of the entry-level MIC Model 3 with LFP batteries, supplied by CATL, already started. The pack is reportedly 55 kWh, while the energy density of the cells is 170 Wh/kg.

Model 3 with those batteries can go 468 km (291 miles) under NEDC test cycle (expect far less in the real-world).

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: