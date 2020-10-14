After the most recent price reductions of the Tesla Model S, Elon Musk just hinted that tonight it will go even lower to $69,420 (for the entry-level version).

It seems that the charismatic Tesla CEO heard about the Lucid Air prices announced today.

"The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!"

Let's recall the Model S prices (U.S.) from yesterday:

Model S Long Range Plus: $71,990 (down $3,000 or 4% from $74,990)

(down $3,000 or 4% from $74,990) Model S Performance LM: $91,990 (down $3,000 or 3.2% from $94,990)

* both prices don't include $1,200 destination charge

The new $69,420 price for the LRP version would be $2,570 (3.6%) lower than $71,990 or $5,570 (7.4%) lower than $74,990.

The base Lucid Air starts at $77,400, but after the $7,500 federal tax credit (which Tesla can't get anymore) it's $69,900. The difference would be $480 (aside from the destination charge).

The thing is that the base Lucid Air comes in 2022 (2021 is for higher, more expensive versions) so is the price competition really needed already?

2021 Lucid Air Tesla Model S

There are several new questions. Whether the prices of other Model S versions also will be adjusted? Are the deeper price cuts only for the U.S. (where Lucid will be launched initially)?

Well, people are asking.