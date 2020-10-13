Tesla has just reduced prices of the Model S, not only in the U.S. but globally it seems. At least for now there are no price cuts for the Model X.

In the U.S. the reduction is $3,000, which translates to 3-4% depending on the version:

Model S Long Range Plus: $71,990 (down $3,000 or 4% from $74,990)

(down $3,000 or 4% from $74,990) Model S Performance LM: $91,990 (down $3,000 or 3.2% from $94,990)

*both prices don't include $1,200 destination charge

There is also the Plaid version listed in the online design studio ($139,990), but the price has not changed.

The estimated delivery time for the Model S Long Range Plus/Performance is 4-8 weeks.

At this point it is not clear what caused the price cuts - maybe Tesla intends to improve the value proposition of the car as sales have been decreasing for quite some time. It might be related to the Q4 push to achieve 500,000 units or general improvements in margins that allowed for lower the prices.

Similar price reductions were reported also in Canada, Europe and China (by 23,000 CNY / $3,415), where Model S starts at:

Model S Long Range Plus: 733,900 CNY ($108,965)

Model S Performance LM: 833,900 CNY ($123,812)

Model S Plaid: 1,174,900 CNY ($174,442)

Previous price cuts of the Tesla Model S (and other models) happened in May 2020.