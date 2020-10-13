Another month and another 11,000+ MIC Model 3 were shipped.
September was another solid month for Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production and sales, only slightly below August.
The total MIC sales* amounted to about 11,329 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.
* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.
The production was 12,212 according to EVProbe, also via Moneyball. Overall, it seems an outstanding result because between September 21 and 30 the Giga Shanghai plant had to pause for annual production line inspections and equipment upgrades.
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales - September 2020
After nine months, the estimated wholesale shipment exceeded 80,500 MIC Model 3.
In October, production and sales numbers might turn out to be significantly higher, as Tesla lowered the prices of the Model 3 in China. Demand reportedly surged.
Tesla results in China:
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT/EVProbe (production):
- September 2020: production - 12,212, sales - 11,329
- August 2020: production - 12,714, sales - 11,800
- July 2020: production - 12,571, sales - 11,041
- June 2020: production - N/A, sales - 14,954
- May 2020: production - 11,501, sales - 11,095
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production
About this article