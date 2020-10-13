September was another solid month for Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 production and sales, only slightly below August.

The total MIC sales* amounted to about 11,329 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The production was 12,212 according to EVProbe, also via Moneyball. Overall, it seems an outstanding result because between September 21 and 30 the Giga Shanghai plant had to pause for annual production line inspections and equipment upgrades.

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales - September 2020

After nine months, the estimated wholesale shipment exceeded 80,500 MIC Model 3.

In October, production and sales numbers might turn out to be significantly higher, as Tesla lowered the prices of the Model 3 in China. Demand reportedly surged.

Tesla results in China:

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT/EVProbe (production):