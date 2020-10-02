Earlier today, Tesla announced EV production and sales numbers for the third quarter of 2020, and both are not only an all-time high, but hugely improved from the previous record levels (in pre-COVID times).

The company with two EV manufacturing plants and two more under construction (as well as multiple manufacturing and technological breakthroughs in the pipeline) is poised to deliver more records basically every quarter.

The Q3 deliveries nearly reached 140,000, in-line with many expectations, while the production exceeded 145,000.

Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

Tesla Model S/X/3/Y Deliveries (quarterly) – through Q3 2020

Deliveries in the past quarter were at a record high, over 24% or 27,000 above the previous best quarter - Q4 2019 (112,095).

However, to achieve 500,000 sales in 2020, the company needs to deliver more than 180,000 cars in Q4 2020.

Total: 139,300 (up 43% year-over-year) and 318,687 YTD (up 24.7%)

Deliveries by model

Model 3/Y: 124,100 ( up 56% year-over-year) and 280,643 YTD (up 34.8%)



( year-over-year) and 280,643 YTD (up 34.8%) Model S/X: 15,200 (down 13% year-over-year) and 38,044 YTD (down 20.0%)

Because the results are grouped: 3/Y and S/X, we can't really see the individual model results.

The 3/Y are going up quickly, although the S/X still struggles year-over-year, although it improved compared to Q1 and Q2.

Production numbers

Q3 was Tesla's best quarter in terms of production volume, well above the previous best Q4 2019 (104,891):

Total: 145,036 (up 50.8% year-over-year) and 329,980 YTD (up 26.7% year-over-year)

Production by model