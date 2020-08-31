Tesla revealed on its Chinese channel a new promotional video, teasing selected production processes of Model 3 at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

The clip, with the description "We do better than we promise!", starts with quality control of cars (they are moving in batches of the same color - red, then a bunch of gray, then blue).

Next, we see a general assembly line with tons of robots, and finally, processes with more humans completing the interior. It ends with quality control images accompanied by rhythmical music.

In other words, it's a proper car factory, now in operation for well over eight months and its organization and build quality might actually be Tesla's best so far.

Within several months, a separate manufacturing facility at the Gigafactory 3 will start production of the second model - Tesla Model Y.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: