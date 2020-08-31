Tesla China: "We do better than we promise!"
Tesla revealed on its Chinese channel a new promotional video, teasing selected production processes of Model 3 at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.
The clip, with the description "We do better than we promise!", starts with quality control of cars (they are moving in batches of the same color - red, then a bunch of gray, then blue).
Next, we see a general assembly line with tons of robots, and finally, processes with more humans completing the interior. It ends with quality control images accompanied by rhythmical music.
In other words, it's a proper car factory, now in operation for well over eight months and its organization and build quality might actually be Tesla's best so far.
Within several months, a separate manufacturing facility at the Gigafactory 3 will start production of the second model - Tesla Model Y.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)