The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai looks mostly completed - the construction activity is at its lowest level for months, as the new buildings are almost completed.

Over the coming months, most of the progress will be inside the buildings (hidden from our eyes), as the company has to install all the necessary equipment to produce Tesla Model Y.

According to the latest reports, Tesla is hiring up to a thousand new employees in China, and already produced the first pre-production MIC Model Y (probably on the Model 3 manufacturing line).

According to new videos from Jason Yang (above) and WU WA (below), recorded on August 27, the production of the MIC Tesla Model 3 increased to a high level. There are a lot of new cars on the parking lot, waiting for delivery so August should be strong - most likely well above 10,000, maybe even towards 15,000?

The next big step for the Gigafactory 3 will be the launch of the Model Y production in the new manufacturing facility in Q1 2020 (maybe earlier).

In theory, Tesla should be able to produce more than 20,000 MIC Model 3/Model Y a month in China.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: