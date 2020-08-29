Construction of the Model Y facility is on its last straight, while Model 3 production is in full swing.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai looks mostly completed - the construction activity is at its lowest level for months, as the new buildings are almost completed.
Over the coming months, most of the progress will be inside the buildings (hidden from our eyes), as the company has to install all the necessary equipment to produce Tesla Model Y.
According to the latest reports, Tesla is hiring up to a thousand new employees in China, and already produced the first pre-production MIC Model Y (probably on the Model 3 manufacturing line).
According to new videos from Jason Yang (above) and WU WA (below), recorded on August 27, the production of the MIC Tesla Model 3 increased to a high level. There are a lot of new cars on the parking lot, waiting for delivery so August should be strong - most likely well above 10,000, maybe even towards 15,000?
The next big step for the Gigafactory 3 will be the launch of the Model Y production in the new manufacturing facility in Q1 2020 (maybe earlier).
In theory, Tesla should be able to produce more than 20,000 MIC Model 3/Model Y a month in China.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively