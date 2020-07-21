Along with Project Roadrunner, which involves batteries, Tesla reportedly has another secret project in the works and it's called Palladium and the focus is on a new Model S and Model X.

The focus of Project Roadrunner is better batteries to increase at a lower cost and it's surely the most important project at Tesla right now. However, a refresh or full redesign of at least the Model S has been long-awaited too. The Model S is a bit dated and has not received a full redesign since its debut in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model X is a bit fresher. it came onto the scene in late 2015, so perhaps it's not as much in need of a full makeover as the Model S, but according to rumors, Project Palladium is focused on overhauling both of these Teslas.

There's very little info on Project Palladium though other than "sources" confirming its existence and its focus. The project is taking place at both Fremont and at the gigafactory in Nevada. Tesla is said to be overhauling both sites in preparation for new versions of the Model S and Model X.

There appears to be some connection to the Tesla Model S Plaid that was often seen lapping the Nurburgring too. The rumors suggest that the powertrain found in the Plaid Model S may form the basis for the new and/or refreshed Model S and Model X.

Other rumors hint at new bodies for both vehicles, so it seems like the rumors are all over the place but it does appear certain that Project Palladium exists. However, it's not confirmed what the focus is, nor do we know any official details.

We'll keep on eye on this developing story to see how it all unfolds. In the meantime, check out the Tesla Model S Plaid in the gallery below:

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Spy Shots