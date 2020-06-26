Polestar 2 lands in Europe. First units will be delivered within a few weeks in Norway and Sweden.
Polestar has announced today that the first Polestar 2 customer cars have arrived in the Zeebrugge port in Belgium, from which whey ill be transported by road to their destination markets.
The first shipment is envisioned for Sweden and Norway (estimated delivery in August - after a final preparation process and check procedure), where "thousands" of customers are waiting on ordered P2s.
More customer cars (scheduled for Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK) are already en route. Then, later this year, Polestar will start P2 deliveries also in Switzerland.
As we can see in the images and video, the cars are entirely covered to avoid any scratches during transport from China.
Interested consumers are invited to book test drives of the electric performance fastback, which can be "conducted from home or at a number of test-drive events to be held in the future".
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said:
"This is a big moment. We are one step closer to getting Polestar 2 to our first customers in Europe. The arrival of this first shipment is proof of just how committed we are to our customers and how our operations are working at high efficiency around the world. ”
Gallery: First European Polestar 2 customer vehicles arrive in Zeebrugge port
Polestar 2 specs:
- Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)
- 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range
- 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)
- 150 kW fast charging capability
- Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m
- Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)
-
based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform
* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh
