Earlier this month we saw a report that the most energy-dense EV battery cells in China are 250-280 Wh/kg. Now let's take a look at the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry - which is a specific one - but on a pack level. Not very energy efficient, but cobalt-free, low-cost and long-lasting with perspectives to play an important role in the new cell-to-pack approach.

According to new data provided by Moneyball, the highest energy density was over 160 Wh/kg, and it was in a Yutong electric bus.

Top 3:

CATL: 161.29 Wh/kg in Yutong bus

Sichuan Lvxin: 147.25 Wh/kg in Sichuan bus

EVE: 145.9 Wh/kg in Nanjing King Long bus

We assume that buses are on the top of the list because the LFP batteries were recently used mostly in buses and because it's easier to increase pack energy density in a bus than in a car through having a large battery box.

The Moneyball's report was released by the way of an announcement from Guoxuan, which said that its improved "battery pack structure and configuration technique" will allow achieving 160 Wh/kg (from 142.41 Wh/kg now) and basically match CATL.

We are eager to see BYD's cell-to-pack Wh/kg rating as for now it was 141.5 Wh/kg.

Separately we would like to recall that the MIC Tesla Model 3 might be equipped with a 125 Wh/kg LFP battery pack.