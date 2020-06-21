Wärtsilä happily announced a new contract to design and equip two new zero-emission ferries that will be built for Norwegian operator Boreal Sjö at Holland Shipyards in the Netherlands.

Those will be two different units:

a 30 metres long vessel capable of carrying 10 cars and approximately 100 passengers

a 50 metres long vessel for 35 cars and 149 passengers

Boreal Sjö intends to use those on Launes – Kvellandstrand – Launes and Abelnes – Andabeløy – Abelnes routes in Norway, where since a few years ago more and more vessels are replaced with EVs.

Wärtsilä's task is to design and equip the ferries, including "supply the thruster motors, batteries, onboard and shore-based battery charging equipment, the back-up generators, and various electrical systems".

Unfortunately, numbers like range or battery capacity were not revealed.

Holland Shipyards is expected to complete the vessels in 2021 and commence commercial operations in Autumn 2021.

Wärtsilä is also engaged in an electric barge project, with replaceable battery containers "ZESPacks", which may be one of the biggest of its kind.