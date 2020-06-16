BASF reaffirms that regardless of COVID-19, its investments in the European battery materials plants advance as planned for launch in 2022.

This well-known chemical company recently started construction in Harjavalta, Finland (see image above), while the planned cathode active materials plant in Schwarzheide, Germany has received the building permit.

"After the casting of the foundation for its precursor cathode active material (PCAM) plant in Harjavalta, Finland, BASF has officially started construction. In addition, BASF has secured the construction permits to begin building the new cathode active material (CAM) plant in Schwarzheide, Germany."

The general goal is to expand the manufacturing capacity of cathode active materials enough to supply batteries for 400,000 electric cars annually.

The investment in cathode materials production in Europe by BASF, Umicore and others, closely follows multiple lithium-ion cell production projects.

Europe basically transformed from almost 100% EV battery consumer to battery manufacturer and might be self-sufficient to a very high degree.

LG Chem progresses with its €1.5 billion 65 GWh (annually) battery plant in Poland, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation are expanding in Hungary, CATL is building a plant in Germany, and Northvolt has two projects - one in Sweden and one in Germany (with Volkswagen). PSA Group and Total (Saft) to build two gigafactories in France and Germany. Most recently, the idea of Britishvolt gigafactory emerged in the UK. Who knows, maybe even Panasonic will enter the European battery market.