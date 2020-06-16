BASF moves forward to play its role in the European battery market.
BASF reaffirms that regardless of COVID-19, its investments in the European battery materials plants advance as planned for launch in 2022.
This well-known chemical company recently started construction in Harjavalta, Finland (see image above), while the planned cathode active materials plant in Schwarzheide, Germany has received the building permit.
"After the casting of the foundation for its precursor cathode active material (PCAM) plant in Harjavalta, Finland, BASF has officially started construction. In addition, BASF has secured the construction permits to begin building the new cathode active material (CAM) plant in Schwarzheide, Germany."
The general goal is to expand the manufacturing capacity of cathode active materials enough to supply batteries for 400,000 electric cars annually.
The investment in cathode materials production in Europe by BASF, Umicore and others, closely follows multiple lithium-ion cell production projects.
Europe basically transformed from almost 100% EV battery consumer to battery manufacturer and might be self-sufficient to a very high degree.
LG Chem progresses with its €1.5 billion 65 GWh (annually) battery plant in Poland, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation are expanding in Hungary, CATL is building a plant in Germany, and Northvolt has two projects - one in Sweden and one in Germany (with Volkswagen). PSA Group and Total (Saft) to build two gigafactories in France and Germany. Most recently, the idea of Britishvolt gigafactory emerged in the UK. Who knows, maybe even Panasonic will enter the European battery market.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned
- BASF remains on schedule for start-up of plants in 2022
- Construction started on precursor plant in Harjavalta, Finland
- Secured building permit for cathode active materials plant in Schwarzheide, Germany
Preparations and construction of BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe are advancing as planned. After the casting of the foundation for its precursor cathode active material (PCAM) plant in Harjavalta, Finland, BASF has officially started construction. In addition, BASF has secured the construction permits to begin building the new cathode active material (CAM) plant in Schwarzheide, Germany. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-step investment project is progressing as scheduled for a 2022 start-up. BASF remains steadfast in its commitment to provide a reliable and sustainable local supply to cell producers and OEM customers in Europe.
The new battery materials plants are part of BASF’s goal to be the leading global supplier of high-energy density CAM for the automotive industry. The initial capacities will enable the supply of around 400,000 full electric vehicles per year with BASF battery materials.
“We are proud to further strengthen and expand our global presence in Europe to serve our customers,” said Dr. Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts division at BASF. “We are determined to provide innovative high-performance products with a minimized CO2 footprint along the battery value chain. Through regional production in combination with renewable energy sources as well as use of energy efficient and proprietary process technologies in our new plants in Europe, we are able to reduce CO2 footprint significantly – by around 30% compared with conventional industry standard on the market.”
“The health and safety of our employees and construction partners are our top priorities. My thanks go to all the teams who have been working safely and diligently to finish construction on time and provide battery materials to our customers in 2022,” added Dr. Daniel Schönfelder, Vice President, Battery Materials Europe at BASF.