Here is a summary of the Karma Automotive's E-Flex Platform approach and a quick look at the BEV prototype at the track.
Karma Automotive recently showed all five examples of its E-Flex Platforms (rolling chassis systems), which are envisioned to handle various applications in more than 20 configurations of all-electric (BEV) and extended range electric vehicles (EREV).
The list includes:
- all-electric Level 4 Autonomous Van E-Flex Platform developed in partnership with NVIDIA and WeRide
- All-Wheel Drive Performance EV with supercar-capable architecture
- Karma EREV E-Flex Van for last-mile cargo transportation
- Karma “Everyday BEV” for single motor all-electric transportation of small cargo
- Karma All-Wheel Drive Extended Range EV for pickup truck and utility vehicle applications
The main idea behind the E-Flex Platforms is to offer fast-to-market solutions for OEMs.
"Karma began developing its E-Flex Platforms after recognizing a high demand within the electric vehicle market for platforms with increased versatility. Prior to Karma’s E-Flex Platform, the cost required to develop, test, certify and build a new EREV or BEV platform has been prohibitive, requiring several years of development time and as much as a billion-dollar investment for manufacturers."
Most of the development job on the powertrains and batteries was done by the way of developing the luxury-sports plug-in hybrids (in series-hybrid configuration):
Revero GT (a successor of the Revero),
Revero GTS (a performance version of the GT),
Revero (a rebirth of the Fisker Karma),
In Spring 2021, the company intends to introduce also an all-electric Karma Revero GTE. It seems that it will utilize the supercar platform, which recently entered prototype testing at the Thermal Race Club in California:
Karma Revero GTE specs (target):
- three range/battery option:
Standard: 200 miles (322 km) and 75 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) - available initially
Extended range: 300 miles (483 km) and 100 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) - available initially
Hyper-range: 400 miles (644 km) probably with 120 kWh battery - available later in 2021
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds
- electronic torque vectoring
- AC charging at up to 11 kW
- DC fast charging at up to 150 kW (from low SoC to 80% in less than 30 minutes)
Karma is also utilizing its E-Flex platform to develop future products and prototypes as well; Karma recently announced plans to build the Revero GTE, a full-BEV version of its Revero GT debuting Spring 2021, on its E-Flex Platform. Additionally, Karma has begun prototype testing of its supercar platform, suitable for both Karma and partners’ high performance vehicles.
“The Karma E-Flex platform lays a firm foundation for Karma’s future products, technologies and partnerships,” says Dr. Lance Zhou, CEO, Karma Automotive. “We are proud of our entire Karma team for contributing their talents to this important milestone; our E-Flex platforms feature proven technology from our Revero GT, and represent years of dedicated Karma testing, validation and research. We look forward to sharing the benefits of our E-Flex Platforms with the world, from our Southern California home.”
Each of Karma’s E-Flex platforms was developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature various proven Karma technologies depending upon build; including production Revero GT drive motors in multiple configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes, steering, battery and electrical systems, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.