Karma offers OEMs a platform for plug-in hybrid pickups with up to up to 240 miles (386 km) of all-electric range.
Karma Automotive's fifth and final demonstration E-Flex Platform is the all-wheel drive extended range system, ready for plug-in pickups or last-mile utility vehicles.
It might be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack for up to 240 miles (386 km) of all-electric range and 495 miles (796 km) total with support from an internal combustion engine - generator. Depending on a configuration, there might be a single or dual motor, for all-wheel drive and better performance.
The specs look promising and sure would be an interesting contender for most of the all-electric pickups announced during the past two years.
Kevin Pavlov, Chief Operations Officer, Karma Automotive said:
As Karma seems to be positioning itself rather as a supplier than a manufacturer of pickups, we can just wait and see whether some new OEM emerges to introduce Karma-powered vehicles.
Irvine, Calif. (May 14, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced its newest flexible and modular E-Flex platform with two motor all-wheel drive (AWD) and extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is the final of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities using highly versatile EREV and battery electric vehicle (BEV) based rolling chassis systems.
Engineered with a wide range of solutions in mind, Karma’s newest flexible electric platform can be used for pickup trucks, SUVs, last mile utility solutions and more. Karma’s AWD Extended Range E-Flex platform offers a single motor e-drive unit on the front and rear respectively, providing the safety of All Wheel Drive with enhanced acceleration and handling. The platform is equipped with Karma’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system and features an 80 kWh flat floor battery. It is targeted to achieve an all-electric range up to 240 miles, and when combined with EREV a extends the range further, up to 495 miles, depending on configuration and commercial application.
All Karma E-Flex platforms leverage the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.
“We’re very excited about this platform, and how it can be used to improve our customers’ speed to market. Our AWD Extended Range platform has the longest range and widest configuration of all our E-Flex platforms, allowing for high levels of efficiency and configurability to suit a variety of market needs,” said Kevin Pavlov, Chief Operations Officer, Karma Automotive. “For instance, in a pickup truck application, this platform’s EREV technology may allow the driver to negotiate steeper grades and get better performance throughout their driving pattern, which is beneficial for pulling trailers or carrying full payloads.”
The Karma’s E-Flex platform solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes, steering, battery and electrical systems, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.
The AWD Extended Range E-Flex platform is the final demonstration in a series of platform development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE®[1] Level 4 autonomous technology, a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture, an EREV van platform and an Everyday BEV platform for economic mobility. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters.
