Hide press release Show press release

KARMA AUTOMOTIVE’S ALL-WHEEL DRIVE EXTENDED RANGE E-FLEX PLATFORM SUPPORTS PICKUP TRUCK APPLICATIONS

Extended range AWD E-Flex platform applications supports pickup trucks, last mile utility vehicles and more

Karma’s newest extended range E-Flex platform targeted to achieve an all-electric range up to 240 miles, and combined range up to 495 miles

Company’s offering allows proven technology to reach market faster and more efficiently for partner retail sale, fleets and other uses

Irvine, Calif. (May 14, 2020) – Karma Automotive today announced its newest flexible and modular E-Flex platform with two motor all-wheel drive (AWD) and extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is the final of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities using highly versatile EREV and battery electric vehicle (BEV) based rolling chassis systems.

Engineered with a wide range of solutions in mind, Karma’s newest flexible electric platform can be used for pickup trucks, SUVs, last mile utility solutions and more. Karma’s AWD Extended Range E-Flex platform offers a single motor e-drive unit on the front and rear respectively, providing the safety of All Wheel Drive with enhanced acceleration and handling. The platform is equipped with Karma’s new Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system and features an 80 kWh flat floor battery. It is targeted to achieve an all-electric range up to 240 miles, and when combined with EREV a extends the range further, up to 495 miles, depending on configuration and commercial application.

All Karma E-Flex platforms leverage the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

“We’re very excited about this platform, and how it can be used to improve our customers’ speed to market. Our AWD Extended Range platform has the longest range and widest configuration of all our E-Flex platforms, allowing for high levels of efficiency and configurability to suit a variety of market needs,” said Kevin Pavlov, Chief Operations Officer, Karma Automotive. “For instance, in a pickup truck application, this platform’s EREV technology may allow the driver to negotiate steeper grades and get better performance throughout their driving pattern, which is beneficial for pulling trailers or carrying full payloads.”

The Karma’s E-Flex platform solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes, steering, battery and electrical systems, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.

The AWD Extended Range E-Flex platform is the final demonstration in a series of platform development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE®[1] Level 4 autonomous technology, a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture, an EREV van platform and an Everyday BEV platform for economic mobility. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters.

[1] “SAE” is a Registered Trademark of SAE International.