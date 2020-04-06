Cars.TV recently had an opportunity to check out the Karma Revero GT, the luxurious and sporty plug-in hybrid with an all-electric EPA range of 61 miles (98 km).

The Southern California-based company considers its latest model a 2.0 car, as the previous Karma Revero was more like a 1.5 version, a rebirth of the Fisker Karma.

Besides the GT, Karma introduced also even quicker Karma Revero GTS (see details here).

In the second part of the video, Todd George, VP of Engineering, highlights also the Karma Automotive and its various projects - including new products and products for OEMs.

Karma Revero GT

Gallery: 2020 Karma Revero GT

Gallery: Karma Revero GT In Shanghai 2019

2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):

28 kWh battery (instead 21.4 kWh)

(instead 21.4 kWh) 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (Revero 37 miles EPA)

(Revero 37 miles EPA) 330 miles (531 km) of total range

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds (Revero 5.4 seconds)

(Revero 5.4 seconds) 1.5L BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine (same as in BMW i8) as onboard generator (previously 2L GM engine)

dual-motor rear-wheel drive (with torque vectoring for rear wheels)

system output of 400 kW (535 hp) and 746 Nm peak (two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors)

(two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors) top speed of 125 miles (201 km/h)

weight of 5,050 lbs / 2,291 kg (instead of 5,407 lbs / 2453 kg)

Karma Revero GTS

Gallery: Karma Revero GTS

Karma Revero GTS differences compared to GT: