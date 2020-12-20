Karma Automotive recently announced that it intends to offer a less expensive version of the Revero GT plug-in hybrid - the GS-6 - and in the recent days it emerged in the EPA database.

As it turns out, this new model has the same range and efficiency numbers as the Revero GT, which indicates that the powertrain is the same.

The all-electric range of the 21" wheel version is 61 miles (98.1 km), which is a lot for a PHEV, but not that much considering its 28 kWh battery. The efficiency is not the strongest point of the model:

2021 Karma GS-6 PHEV 21" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-61 mi (0-98.1 km)

61 mi (98.1 km)

62 mi (99.8 km)

60.28 mi (97 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 26 MPG

27 MPG

25 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 330 mi (531 km)

When we look closer into details, we can also note that those optional 22-inch wheels are really bad for efficiency. They eat 13% (or 7 miles) of all-electric range and 18% (or 50 miles) of the total range.