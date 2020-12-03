Karma Automotive has just announced that the Revero EV is now its flagship model, but it plans to sell cheaper plug-in hybrid cars too. In a press release published today, the company says it is elevating the Revero GT nameplate in order to make room in the range for the new GS-6, which apparently won’t be a fully electric vehicle.

It has thus far not shown a single image of the GS-6, but it apparently is slated to begin customer deliveries as early as 2021. There will also be an all-electric version of it, called the GSe-6, but it will be more expensive than the PHEV. According to Joost de Vries, Karma's VP of global sales and customer experience,

‘ Today's announcement positions us well for the future as we continue to evolve and refine our automotive offerings to meet the specific needs and wants our customers have come to expect. Thanks to our U.S. manufacturing capabilities at our 550,000 sq. ft Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California, we have the ability to be nimble and more cost efficient while still providing world-class luxury vehicles, services and customization options. ‘

What should we expect of the GS-6 and GSe-6? Well, they will draw very heavily upon the design of the Revero GT, but they will be a bit smaller. That’s literally all we know at this point.

Karma has already opened pre-orders for the GSe-6, which has a full aluminum body and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability. It will have a range of up to 300 miles (483 km), courtesy of a battery pack as big as 110 kWh and the company rates its nought to sixty time as ‘ fast enough ‘ on the official site. It is priced starting at $79,900 and pricing for the GS-6 PHEV should undercut the all-electric version’s.