Karma Automotive today showed a teaser of its first-ever all-electric variant, scheduled for unveiling and market launch in 2021, as well as announced a new GS Series name for a family of vehicles in 2021.

As we understand, from the 2021 model year, Karma will sell its cars under the GS badge (both plug-in hybrids and new, all-electric), using the same design of the Revero, but with "updated technology and powertrain options".

According to the company's website, the new BEV will be called "GSe-6 series" and equipped with a battery pack of "up to 100 kWh". The range figure was not disclosed, so we can't say whether it will be able to go more than 300 miles. In previous presentations, about the GTE, Karma hinted at 75 kWh, 100 kWh and even bigger battery options.

The list of features includes Multiple Performance Modes, Multiple Electrification Powertrain options up to 100kWh, All aluminum composite construction, DC Fast Charging, Blended three-mode regenerative braking system and One pedal driving. The cars will be assembled in California.

Moreover, the new GS Series cars will be less expensive than the current ones, which is a good thing and probably a necessity, considering especially what Lucid has shown.

"The GS lineup will retain the same exotic design of the Revero® to continue with the brand’s legacy but will include technological advancements and a price point that will help bring new customers into the brand."

No more details were provided, but interested customers can place a pre-orders with fully-refundable $100 deposit to reserve a place in line.

"To facilitate orders, Karma created a new pre-reservation order site which is now live at http://www.karmaautomotive.com/reserve. For a fully-refundable $100 deposit, interested individuals can reserve a place in line."

Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma’s CEO said: