Karma Automotive today announced that in about a year from now, in Spring 2021, it will introduce on the market its first all-electric car, the Karma Revero GTE. We already eagerly awaited news about Karma's BEV so let's check out what's coming.

The GTE will initially be offered with 75 kWh and 100 kWh battery options. The target range is 200 miles (322 km) and 300 miles (483 km), respectively. At a later point, but also next year, the company intends to add a third, hyper-range battery option of undisclosed capacity to achieve a range of 400 miles (644 km).

The Karma Revero GTE will be one of the quickest BEVs on the market, with 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.

Vlad Kalika, Vice President of Powertrain at Karma Automotive said:

“The Revero GTE is a testament to Karma’s future and a continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT. The GTE adds diversity to our growing product range, and ushers in a new era of pure all-electric technology – something we are proud to offer both our customers and the mobility industry.”

Revero GTE will join Karma's lineup of plug-in hybrids (in series-hybrid configuration):

Revero GT (a successor of the Revero),

Revero GTS (a performance version of the GT),

Revero (a rebirth of the Fisker Karma),

In the coming months, Karma intends to open the reservation process. Initially, the car will be available in the U.S. and later in the Fall of 2021 also in China and Europe.

The GTE is based on the E-Flex platform and will be assembled "largely by hand" at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, California.

Karma Revero GTE specs (target):