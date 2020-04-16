Sales of 200- and 300-mile versions to start in Spring 2021. Hyper-range version to follow later in 2021.
Karma Automotive today announced that in about a year from now, in Spring 2021, it will introduce on the market its first all-electric car, the Karma Revero GTE. We already eagerly awaited news about Karma's BEV so let's check out what's coming.
The GTE will initially be offered with 75 kWh and 100 kWh battery options. The target range is 200 miles (322 km) and 300 miles (483 km), respectively. At a later point, but also next year, the company intends to add a third, hyper-range battery option of undisclosed capacity to achieve a range of 400 miles (644 km).
The Karma Revero GTE will be one of the quickest BEVs on the market, with 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.
Vlad Kalika, Vice President of Powertrain at Karma Automotive said:
“The Revero GTE is a testament to Karma’s future and a continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT. The GTE adds diversity to our growing product range, and ushers in a new era of pure all-electric technology – something we are proud to offer both our customers and the mobility industry.”
Revero GTE will join Karma's lineup of plug-in hybrids (in series-hybrid configuration):
Revero GT (a successor of the Revero),
Revero GTS (a performance version of the GT),
Revero (a rebirth of the Fisker Karma),
In the coming months, Karma intends to open the reservation process. Initially, the car will be available in the U.S. and later in the Fall of 2021 also in China and Europe.
The GTE is based on the E-Flex platform and will be assembled "largely by hand" at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, California.
Karma Revero GTE specs (target):
- three range/battery option:
Standard: 200 miles (322 km) and 75 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) - available initially
Extended range: 300 miles (483 km) and 100 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) - available initially
Hyper-range: 400 miles (644 km) - available later in 2021
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.9 seconds
- electronic torque vectoring
- AC charging at up to 11 kW
- DC fast charging at up to 150 kW (from low SoC to 80% in less than 30 minutes)
Irvine, Calif. (April 16, 2020) Karma Automotive today announced the expansion of its hallmark Revero series with a new model, the Karma Revero GTE. The GTE will be the company's first all-electric vehicle and furthers the Southern California-based company's signature luxury, sustainability and technology offerings.
The Revero GTE will join the GTS, GT and original Revero as the fourth model in Karma’s Revero family, initially offering two versions – both 200-mile and 300-mile range configurations. Later in the year, a 400-mile (estimated) hyper-range version will be available. Together, the GTE lineup will offer ultimate customer choice of ranges. Likewise, the new model will feature the company’s celebrated design language, while offering optimal levels of performance, technology and signature luxury features.
“The Revero GTE is a testament to Karma’s future and a continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT,” says Vlad Kalika, Vice President of Powertrain at Karma Automotive. “The GTE adds diversity to our growing product range, and ushers in a new era of pure all-electric technology – something we are proud to offer both our customers and the mobility industry.”
Built on the Karma E-Flex Platform, the GTE will also feature technology from the company’s recently announced platform development initiative, designed to offer new electric mobility solutions to partners through highly versatile extended range battery applications to all-electric chassis systems.
“Our Revero GTE is a reflection of Karma’s in-house engineering and technology capabilities,” added Carlos Gonzalez, Vehicle Platforms Manager at Karma Automotive. “By creating GTE on a Karma E-Flex Platform, we can showcase another mobility option for customers who have shown interest in this sustainable solution, in addition to potential partner companies interested in the platform technology for their own use.”
The new 2021 Revero GTE is targeted to deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.9 seconds and feature electronic torque vectoring. The vehicle will be offered in two models; a standard range option of approximately 200 miles total range with a 75kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery, and an extended range with 300 miles total range and a 100kWh NMC battery. Using DC 150kW Fast Charging, GTE will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes. Through AC charging at 11kW, the GTE will achieve a full charge overnight. Additional details on the hyper-range version will be available at a later date.
Like its predecessors, the Revero GTE will be assembled largely by hand at Karma’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the company’s manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. Intended for further availability later in the Fall of 2021 in China and Europe, the Revero GTE was developed, styled and engineered at the company’s Irvine, CA headquarters. Karma Automotive will open a preorder process on karmaautomotive.com in coming months, with market-availability scheduled for Spring 2021.