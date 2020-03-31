Karma Automotive released a little more info and new images of its new Karma E-Flex Platform, which is basically "a highly versatile chassis" for OEMs.

The main idea behind the Karma E-Flex Platform is to offer a solution to accelerate market introduction and reduce the development cost of new plug-ins (both EREV and BEV). Karma already spent tons of time and money on the development of its own products, so it makes perfect sense to sell the technology.

"Karma recognized a high demand within the electric vehicle market to develop a new electrified platform with increased versatility. Prior to Karma’s E-Flex Platform, the cost required to develop, test, certify and build a new EREV or BEV platform has been prohibitive, requiring as much as a billion-dollar investment for manufacturers. Karma’s versatile E-Flex Platform will allow vehicle manufacturers faster entry into the electric vehicle market at a substantially reduced development cost."

Karma E-Flex Platform

The press release says that the platform is flexible enough to handle various types of vehicles "ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to ‘every-day’ driver vehicles, to high-performance supercars". The 2020 Karma Revero GT is using E-Flex chassis.

"Karma, the Southern California-based creator of luxury electric vehicles and high-tech incubator, said the first showcase of the highly-flexible platform currently supports the company’s 2020 Revero GT extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). As part of the project, additional EREV platform offerings, platforms for battery-electric-only vehicles (BEVs), and ‘proof-of-concept’ vehicles will be showcased in coming weeks." "Overall, the goal of the project will demonstrate Karma’s growing capabilities and highlight the E-Flex Platform’s core high-tech applications including autonomy, software and hardware, artificial intelligence and advanced transportation solutions."

There are reportedly 22 different possible configurations of the E-Flex in terms of battery-packaging and drive systems.

Karma Automotive COO, Kevin Pavlov said:

“We created a physical product that can be formatted into five different products, what others have called a one-dimensional skateboard, but what we call our E-Flex Platform, a multi-use solution. There are up to 22 different possible configurations available, covering various battery-packaging variants and different drive motor drive systems. We can deliver a wide range of configurations dependent on the builder’s priority.”

Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou said:

“Taken together, our emerging technology, manufacturing, design and other services leverage our expertise – and the capabilities of our partners – to offer truly innovative solutions. We look forward to showing more of Karma’s unique platform solutions and technology in coming months,”.